The Leeds United man's slow start to the 2025/26 season continued while on international duty.

Dan James is keen to remain positive despite his slow start to the season with Leeds United continuing through the international break.

James played 90 minutes for Wales against Canada on Tuesday evening but was unable to get one over on former boss Jesse Marsch, who shipped the winger off to Fulham on loan in 2022. The ex-Whites boss instead oversaw an impressive 1-0 away win in Swansea thanks to Derek Cornelius’ thunderous first-half free-kick.

A somewhat fiery friendly saw seven yellow cards brandished while managers Marsch and Craig Bellamy were involved in a post-match spat amid accusations Canada were celebrating victory before full-time. James and his side were still pushing for an equaliser but fell short.

Welsh outlet Y Clwb Pel Droed gave James a 5/10 in their player ratings, albeit only three teammates - including Leeds loanee Charlie Crew - scored higher. Reporter Ben Thomas wrote of the Whites winger: “Another player who failed to impress for Wales, struggling to make a major impact on the game despite his pace as ever being difficult for any opponent he faces.”

Wales did, however, win the game that really mattered with three points in Kazakhstan on Thursday keeping them in the race for a 2026 World Cup qualifying spot. They’re level on points with second-placed Belgium ahead of a huge meeting between the pair next month, and James is keen to take lessons from this break into that potentially decisive fixture.

Dan James on Wales defeat and positives to take

"I think we've got to take the positives,” James told Match of the Day Wales. “It comes down to a free-kick, it's a great free-kick. I thought we played well in spells, we know their quality and they're a great team on and off the ball. It's just that final bit that we want to keep improving.

“I think we showed character, we did create chances. We've just got to keep working on it. It's been a great camp, coming from Kazakhstan to get that 1-0 win. We're obviously disappointed tonight but we've got three or four weeks until the next camp and we've just got to take everything out of this camp and improve next time."

James will hope to rediscover his form upon returning to West Yorkshire this week, with a trip to his former club Fulham on Saturday. The 27-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist in three Premier League appearances and his starting spot at right-wing is very much under threat.

Leeds signed AC Milan winger Noah Okafor in an £18million deal last month and should the Swiss international manage to keep fit, he will expect to be first-choice on the left. Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, has arguably been Daniel Farke’s most consistent attacking threat so far this season and has regularly linked up well with Jayden Bogle on the right.

The fact neither Okafor nor Gnonto were involved in international football over the past fortnight could also lean in their favour, with Farke able to work with the pair ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham. The Whites boss also has the likes of Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson to pick from.