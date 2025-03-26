Leeds United were known to be interested in the midfielder last year.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United might have the opportunity to reignite interest in a long-term target this summer as reports of a £17million transfer decision emerge.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs were known to be interested in Emi Buendia last summer, with Daniel Farke wanting to add more creative spark following Georginio Rutter's £40million move to Brighton and Hove Albion. CEO Angus Kinnear revealed approaches were made but the Argentinian didn’t fancy a drop into the Championship, while Aston Villa made clear their player would not be loaned out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa’s stance changed in January and Leeds were once again heavily linked, but Buendia’s desire for top-flight football remained and he eventually joined current Bundesliga title holders Bayer Leverkusen on loan. The German outfit also inserted a permanent option worth €20million (£17m) and hope of a move to Elland Road faded.

Emi Buendia transfer latest

But things have not gone particularly well for Buendia, who has just five appearances, two starts and neither a goal nor an assist. Reports have now started to emerge surrounding his future in Germany and Kicker report that Leverkusen have ‘potentially better options on the market’, with the activation of that £17m permanent clause currently looking unlikely.

The report explores how Leverkusen plan to move forward with three ‘short notice’ loan signings, of which Buendia is the only one with a permanent option. Xabi Alonso signed defender Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan in August, with Mario Hermoso arriving in the same month as Villa’s creative midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Mukiele and Hermoso have proven to be ‘top performers’ since arriving, Buendia is labelled an ‘underachiever’ who ‘hasn't been able to garner that much publicity so far.’ And so it appears Leverkusen are leaning towards cutting ties with the Argentinian this summer.

Could Leeds United sign Buendia this summer?

Villa’s initial willingness to insert a permanent clause into their midfielder’s loan would also suggest an openness to offers. Unai Emery’s side are looking to bridge the gap and become Champions League regulars, and Buendia’s exit coincided with the January arrivals of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen.

Only the latter was signed permanently - a £30m deal altogether - but Paris Saint-Germain star Asensio is impressing and there is an expectation his loan is made permanent, while Rashford could also be available. And so that leaves Buendia further down the pecking order once again, and a move to boyhood club River Plate is also unlikely this summer.

“Right now, the truth is I don’t see it happening,” Buendia recently told ESPN Deportes of a fairytale move to River Plate. “I’m not thinking about it because I hope I have many years left in Europe, which I’m really enjoying. We’ll see in the future. Obviously, for me, River Plate is the most beautiful club in the world, and I’m a fan of it, and we’ll see what happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Leeds decide to reignite interest in Buendia remains to be seen, but interest remains in a top-level No.10 and that need will only become more pressing if the club are recruiting for Premier League survival. Farke’s side have eight games to retain their top-two spot, starting at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

Your next Leeds United read: January target Archer keeping options open ahead of summer transfer window