Leeds United have eight games to decide their Championship promotion fate.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman still believes Leeds United will be promoted for one simple reason - they are the Championship’s top team.

Leeds are top of the Championship going into the final eight games, despite a drop in form that has seen them take just five points from their last four games. Daniel Farke’s side were tipped to pull clear of the pack following wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United but their previous five-point gap disappeared in the blink of an eye.

The March international break is hoped to have provided an opportunity to reset at Leeds, with a boost arriving in the form of Ethan Ampadu’s imminent return to team training. And EFL pundit Goodman expects Farke’s squad to attack the run-in with the mentality of being the Championship’s best.

Don Goodman backs Leeds United’s promotion chances

"What happened last season and what they experienced should stand them in good stead.” Goodman told Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast. “The pain of that will surely drive this group and the manager onwards. The biggest factor in their favour for me is, and I say this with the greatest of respect to Burnley and Sheffield United, is that Leeds are the best team in the league.

"That doesn't mean they're going to get the most points, but the mentality of the group needs to be: 'We are the best team, and even if things go wrong we can recover.' But Burnley and Sheffield United taking double the amount of points Leeds have in the last four games will keep them on their toes."

Many Leeds supporters will attest to things not being that simple, and a run of one win in four has undoubtedly set the nerves jangling in some sections of the fanbase. Farke’s side were in this position a year ago, having gone top just before the March international break before winning two of their final eight regular-season matches and then losing in the play-offs.

Leeds ‘anxiety’ could be their downfall

It is a time of the year Leeds fans have seen their team fall short all too often, with memories still fresh of that 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wigan or last season’s 4-0 thrashing at QPR. And former Reading midfielder McAnuff believes if anything will prove their downfall, then it will be the anxiety of a repeat.

“We know about the fanbase there and how anxious they will be getting at this stage of the season,” McAnuff added. "Not just because of last year, but in other years gone by where things haven't gone well. After they beat Sheffield United the table looked like they had a bit of a cushion. I expected them to kick on from there.

"They have been the best team for me, but they have been reeled back in, and that's where the doubts start creeping in a little bit, doubts that shouldn't really be there. Because Burnley have picked up, and with Sheffield United hanging around and nicking wins, there's a lot more anxiety around then there should be. We know down the stretch that Leeds have had issues in the past, so I'm not as confident for them as I was that they'll get the job done."