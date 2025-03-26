Leeds United's Welsh international contingent ensured spirits will remain high as they return to Thorp Arch this week following a last-minute draw with North Macedonia.

Wales salvaged a stoppage time draw courtesy of AFC Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks' strike in Skopje on Tuesday night to preserve Craig Bellamy's unbeaten record as national team boss.

North Macedonia had gone a goal up with only minutes of the match remaining, Bojan Miovski delivering what looked to be the decisive blow.

However, Wales struck back through Brooks to remain joint top of World Cup qualification Group J alongside the Eastern European nation.

Daniel James was substituted on 63 minutes, while Joe Rodon received a yellow card in the match as Wales drew 1-1. Karl Darlow started in goal for the second consecutive game, after donning the No. 1 jersey for a 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan last week.

Former Leeds man and Elland Road favourite Ezgjan Alioski also appeared for the North Macedonians.

Due to the nature of the result, morale in the Welsh camp should remain high as players return to their club sides. The mood is in stark contrast to this time last year when a Dan James spot-kick cost Wales in their UEFA Euro 2024 play-off against Poland, denying the country a place at the tournament.

Leeds' form post-international break last season saw the Whites pick up eight points from their last eight games and fall out of the reckoning for automatic promotion. Daniel Farke admitted it had been 'a tough time' for James after his decisive penalty miss.

The United manager will therefore have been pleased to see his right-sided attacking talisman spared the final half hour in Skopje, but also Wales' last-minute equaliser.