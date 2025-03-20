Leeds United have been heavily linked with the attacking midfielder over the past 12 months.

Long-term Leeds United target Emi Buendia hopes to spend ‘many years’ in Europe but recent reports in Germany suggest he is unlikely to be at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

Buendia joined Leverkusen on a six-month loan deal in January, having been linked with a possible move to Elland Road last summer and throughout the mid-season window. Leeds were known to be keen on the Argentinian, with CEO Angus Kinnear naming him as one of several Premier League No.10s his recruitment team had eyes on back in September.

Buendia transfer latest

Leverkusen have an option to sign Buendia permanently this summer for €20million (£16.7m) but according to German outlet Kicker, they are unlikely to trigger it. Xabi Alonso’s side will look to sign a creative midfielder ahead of next season, but the well-respected magazine claims Hertha BSC’s Ibrahim Maza is a top target and possibly available for half the price.

And so Buendia could be looking for a new home once again this summer, with Villa’s willingness to insert a permanent clause suggesting they would be happy to sell the Argentinian. Unai Emery’s side signed Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio on loan in January, a move they are expected to make permanent, while just over £30m was spent on former Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

A return to Argentina was one of several options reportedly on the table for Buendia in January, with suggestions he could join boyhood club River Plate. And those links might well have resurfaced again this summer if he hadn’t recently ruled out such a move.

“Right now, the truth is I don’t see it happening,” Buendia told ESPN Deportes of a fairytale move to River Plate. “I’m not thinking about it because I hope I have many years left in Europe, which I’m really enjoying. We’ll see in the future. Obviously, for me, River Plate is the most beautiful club in the world, and I’m a fan of it, and we’ll see what happens.”

Could Leeds sign Buendia this summer?

It is likely Leeds will have retained an interest in Buendia, not least because of his starring role at Norwich City under current Whites boss Daniel Farke. The Argentinian led his side into the Premier League, where he managed one goal and seven assists as part of a struggling Canaries outfit who were widely tipped for relegation before a ball had been kicked.

Leeds hope they can be the ones to buck that trend if promoted and a No.10 of Buendia’s quality will be towards the top of their summer shopping list, given they so clearly wanted one last summer while also keeping the door open in January. Farke will be expected to keep his job if the ultimate goal is reached, which could act as a pull for Buendia.

But if Leverkusen do opt to look elsewhere for a permanent No.10, and if Aston Villa suggest the door is open for transfer talks, then it is not unfeasible to see a Leeds side recruiting for Premier League football return to a previous target. There are still many bridges to cross, however, not least Farke winning promotion in the next six-and-a-half weeks.

