Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the verge of becoming a Leeds United player.

Leeds United have agreed a deal in principle to sign free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his Everton exit, according to reports.

Calvert-Lewin officially left Everton at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, with talks over a new deal failing to materialise into any agreement. The 28-year-old has reportedly been in talks with a number of Premier League clubs, having spent nine years at Goodison Park, scoring 71 goals in 274 games.

Upon confirming his decision to leave Everton in June, Calvert-Lewin wrote: "After nine remarkable years I've made the incredibly difficult decision - together with my family - to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn't something I chose lightly.

“Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man. I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I've worked with over the years and to my team-mates who have become life-long friends."

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports Calvert-Lewin will undergo a medical with Leeds imminently after agreeing in principle the terms of a move. Elland road chiefs are known to be in the market for a striker with Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe the only readily-available options at present.

Long-standing interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz hasn’t produced any palpable progress since a £32million bid was rejected earlier this summer. The Brazilian is reportedly now exploring a move to Atalanta, who are in talks with Craven Cottage chiefs over a move.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a number of impressive goalscoring spells during his Everton stint but injury issues have plagued his career on Merseyside. Last season, he scored three Premier League goals in 26 appearances, 19 of which were from the start, with a combination of hamstring and ankle issues keeping him sidelined for 15 games according to Transfermarkt.

Should the deal be complete and submitted to the Premier League in time, Calvert-Lewin could be in line to make his Leeds debut against former club Everton. The Toffees come to Elland Road on Monday evening.