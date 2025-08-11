Leeds United will finally begin their Premier League return with next Monday night’s visit of Everton - but five players are doubtful for the contest for which five more are back.

Unlike the 2023-24 campaign which went all the way to the Championship play-off final, Daniel Farke’s Whites were able to enjoy an ‘earlier’ finish to the 2024-25 season from which they went up as second tier champions.

Indeed, Leeds had secured promotion with nine days of April still remaining as their 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City on Easter Monday was followed by a 1-0 victory for Burnley against Sheffield United which sent the Whites and Clarets up.

That meant the final two games were all about fighting it out for the title which Leeds sealed in dramatic fashion through a last gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the Championship season on Saturday, May 3.

Fourteen long weeks have passed since but Leeds will finally be back in competitive action on Monday night as Everton arrive at Elland Road for the first game of the new season.

However, even after a 14-week break, there are doubts about key men for the contest for which five more are back.

Both teams took in their final pre-season friendlies on Saturday and here we run through the early injury news from both sides with a key Whites man among the doubts.

BACK: Dan James Starting with the confirmed positives. Whites star James missed the penultimate pre-season friendly against Villarreal due to light problems that boss Daniel Farke did not want to take any risks over. James, though, was back in the starting line up for the weekend's final friendly against AC Milan and came through 67 minutes.

BACK: Lucas Perri New Whites keeper Perri also missed the Villarreal friendly having joined the club with a slight hamstring injury but the Brazilian played the first half against AC Milan and declared afterwards that he was now 100 per cent fit.

BACK: Jack Harrison Clearly back in the mix after two seasons away on loan with Everton, Whites winger Harrison missed the Villarreal friendly due to adductor problems but returned for 15 minutes from the bench against AC Milan.

BACK: Jarrad Branthwaite Toffees centre-back Branthwaite missed the Premier League Summer Series in the USA with a minor injury but returned to the fold to start Saturday's final friendly against AS Roma and came through 79 minutes. A big boost for David Moyes' side.

BACK: Seamus Coleman Experienced Everton defender Coleman ended the 2025-26 season injured but he too is back in the mix, the 36-year-old bagging ten minutes from the bench of the AS Roma friendly.