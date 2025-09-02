'Devastated' - Former Leeds United player reacts to departure

Several players have departed Leeds United over the course of a busy summer transfer window.

There have been several key departures from Leeds United during what was a hectic summer transfer window.

With ten new faces arriving at a cost of around £100 million, there was always going to be a need to move existing members of Daniel Farke’s squad on to pastures new and that has led to the departures of the likes of Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo and Rasmus Kristensen. A number of players have also made loan moves away from Elland Road with Mateo Joseph, Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani amongst those that have made temporary switches over the last month.

After a frustrating period where injuries limited his involvement in first team affairs, Patrick Bamford’s time as a White was brought to an end after the striker agreed to leave the club by mutual consent as he entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road. The agreement brought an end to Bamford’s seven-year spell with the club and he enjoyed some notable highs including two Championship title wins and earning a solitary England cap as he started a 4-0 win against Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021.

Injuries limited Bamford to just 18 appearances last season and all but one of them came as a substitute as his only start was in a Carabao Cup defeat against his former club Middlesbrough. A late substitute appearance in the 2-1 title clinching win at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season proved to be the last of his time with Leeds - and former Whites defender Jon Newsome understands why the club came to such a decision over one of their longest serving players.

Speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’s deadline-day special podcast, the former Whites defender said: “I’m sure Patrick is devastated, but I bet there is an element of relief. He’s had injuries, a bit of stick, and now he’s got a fresh start. I do believe he was on monster money. I understand why the club let them go.”

What has Patrick Bamford said about leaving Leeds United?

In an emotional Instagram post released shortly after his departure was confirmed, the now former Whites striker said: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately. But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid."

What has Daniel Farke said about Patrick Bamford’s departure from Leeds United?

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke wanted to see his squad strengthened ahead of the deadline. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s draw with Newcastle United, the Whites boss said: “I have spoken about Patrick several times. I don’t want to bring it up again. I have said how much I respect him and his time here. He needs backing, an arm around the shoulder and we told him we could not do this. Cross fingers for him and his career moving forward.”

