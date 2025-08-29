Leeds United outcast explains why Marcelo Bielsa protege was key to move

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as one player explains his decision to leave Elland Road in the final days of the summer transfer window.

It has been a hectic summer transfer window for Leeds United as ten new faces were added to Daniel Farke’s squad as the Whites embarked on life back in the Premier League.

Although much of the focus has been on the £100 million spend that has taken the likes of Anton Stach, Lucas Perri and Noah Ofakor to Elland Road, there have also been a whole host of departures since last season came to an end with a dramatic Championship title win. Eleven players have left the Whites in recent months with Patrick Bamford and Josuha Guilavogui exiting on free transfers, Junior Firpo returning to Real Betis and Max Wober, Charlie Crew, Isaac Schmidt, Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph landing loan moves. Sam Greenwood made a cut price move to Polish club Pogon Szczecin and Rasmus Kristensen’s loan stint at Eintracht Frankfurt was converted into a permanent switch.

Largie Ramazani became the latest player to leave the club when he agreed to a season-long loan move to Spanish club Valencia and he will reunited with former Whites assistant manager Carlos Corberan at the Mestalla Stadium. The former Belgium Under-21 winger has spoken of his delight over his move to the La Liga club and revealed why talking with his new manager has given him ‘a lot of confidence’.

He told the La Liga club’s official website: “I'm doing well, and I'm very happy and I'm eager to get started. The club, the coach, the team, the stadium and the city of Valencia have blown me away. Talking to the coach has given me a lot of confidence, and I'm happy. I like having someone who shows confidence in me. I think it's very important for a player that your coach does that for you, and with that you can take a step forward.

“I've played with many players who are here, and I know them too. I want to help the team, win games, and put us amongst the top sides. I see Valencia CF as being one of the best clubs in Spain. The fans are very intimidating and passionate. They cheer the team on a lot. I've played twice here at Mestalla, and it was tough. Having the fans on my side will give me a lot of strength and confidence. It's a good ground, and I see that the fans are very close, which I like. I would tell the fans that we're going to give it our all, we’ll make them proud, and I'm looking forward to seeing them at the stadium.”

Largie Ramazani has struggled for starts at Leeds United.

Ramazani has become the seventh new addition of the summer for Valencia as he follows in the footsteps of the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. The move has been viewed as a positive by Corberan as he explained just why he was so keen to add the winger to his ranks when he was offered the chance by the La Liga club’s hierarchy.

Of his latest addition, the former Whites assistant said: “When the club talked to me about signing this player being a possibility, I knew that he's versatile; he can play on the right or the left. He has speed, can receive the ball with his feet, and depending on which side he plays, he can also run at space. He allows you to stretch the play and get in behind the opposing team. I'll view the signing as a positive if it goes through, and as good work by the club in finding talents with the goal of building the most competitive squad.”

