Leeds United transfer news with Brazilian deal update and ex-Whites star has interest

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the January transfer window.

Leeds United are already planning for the January transfer window and there have been suggestions the Whites will look to add to their options in the final third.

Despite the signings of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha during the summer, there is still a clear need for further new faces in the final third as the Elland Road hierarchy look to give Daniel Farke the best possible chance to preserve the club’s Premier League status.

However, there have also been reports stating a midfielder could be on the agenda and there have been claims the Whites could revisit their interest in Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer after he was initially linked with a move to Elland Road during the summer.

The former Netherlands Under-21 star has become an integral figure within the Blades ranks since moving to Bramall Lane in August 2023 - but a major decision is lying in wait as the 28-year-old approaches the final 18 months of his current deal in the new year. Journalist Pete O’Rouke has claimed a move is ‘likely’ to come to fruition next summer - but stressed the midfielder is not a priority for Leeds at this point in time.

He told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “There’ll definitely always be interest in somebody like Hamer. Obviously, thinks haven’t worked out for Sheffield United so far this season.Whether Leeds would be willing to spend the big money that Sheffield United would demand for Hamer that remains to be seen. I’m not too sure.

“I don’t think a move will happen in January for Hamer, I think there’s more of a possibility that it happens in the summer because he’ll have just one year left on his contract. Sheffield United will know obviously if they don’t win promotion, they’re going to have a real fight on their hands to keep hold of Hamer as well.

“So I think there’s more possibility that they could be open to selling them in the next summer transfer window. Otherwise they could risk losing them on a free in 2027, which wouldn’t be good business sense for them at all. So yeah, he’s somebody that Leeds have looked at in the past. I don’t think he’s top of their priority list right now. There’s probably other players ahead of him, but if he doesn’t move in January, I’m sure there’ll be clubs looking at him next summer for sure.”

Championship club questioned over interest in former Whites star

West Brom have reportedly enquired about signing former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara. | Getty Images

Leicester City have experienced a solid return to the Championship as they look to bounce back from a disappointing relegation from the Premier League last season.

As it stands, the Foxes are sitting in fourth place in the second tier after losing just one of their first ten league games - although they have drawn half of those fixtures and that left them five points adrift of current leaders Coventry City. The former Premier League champions are reportedly already looking towards their January transfer window business and there have been suggestions the King Power Stadium club could make a move for former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, who is currently on loan with Saudi club Al Shabab after leaving Elland Road to join Rennes during the summer of 2024.

However, EFL pundit Don Goodman has expressed his doubts over any possible move for the former Whites man and believes the Foxes are well-stocked in the middle of the park.

He told Football League World: "I wouldn't have thought that it [midfielders] would have been an area that Leicester needed an extra body in. They brought in Jordan James in the summer, and they have Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp and Boubakary Soumare, too, so they're well stacked in that area — I would have thought that they needed a centre forward and maybe a central defender, too."

