After Harry Gray signed professional terms this week, another Leeds United teenager is emerging on the radar of top European clubs.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United academy prospect Sam Alker is reportedly on the radar of two big European sides just months after signing a two-year contract in West Yorkshire.

The attacking midfielder was one of 15 young Leeds stars to put pen to paper on a scholarship deal in July, with Harry Gray also tied down for an initial two years before signing professional terms this week. Alker doesn’t turn 17 until March, however, and could in theory decide to switch clubs up until that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old is already a regular with Leeds Under-18s and has been capped at youth level for England, with interest ramping up. The Daily Mail reports German pair Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are ‘paying particular attention’ to Alker, having been made aware of his potential availability.

Alker would not be able to officially join either German club until he turns 18 but both Leverkusen and Dortmund appear keen on a potential move, having enjoyed success in sourcing young talent from England previously. The latter signed Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City for around £25m before getting close to £90m from Real Madrid three years later.

Bundesliga clubs have been able to attract young English talent by providing a clearer path to first-team football, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and more recently Jobe Bellingham making the move to Germany at a young age. Of course, were Alker to follow in their footsteps before signing professional terms at Leeds, there would be compensation due.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would Leeds United get any money for Sam Alker?

Leeds received a seven-figure compensation fee in July when 16-year-old striker Oliver Boast joined Tottenham Hotspur, having not yet signed professional terms with the Whites. Manchester City also agreed a deal worth up to £5m for midfielder Finlay Gorman, who moved across the Pennines as a 15-year-old last year.

Such moves have been an issue recently but Leeds at least managed to tie down their prized asset in Gray. The young striker turned 17 earlier this month and his signing of a ‘long-term’ professional deal was confirmed on Tuesday evening, although the exact length of those terms was not divulged.

Like Alker, Gray was on the radar of top clubs in the Premier League and Europe, having proven a prolific goalscorer at Under-18 and Under-21 level while also training with the first-team. There was some speculation over a potential exit following the teenager’s social media activity but the YEP reported shortly after Elland Road chiefs expected a contract to be signed.

“A cornerstone for our future is that promising players like Harry are signing new contracts because we also want to develop our own talents,” Farke said of the news this week. “For that, it was relatively straightforward but when you have quality young players, it takes a bit longer until everything is negotiated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pretty delighted it’s over the line and he could sign his first professional contract. Since yesterday back in team training which is good news. We are all happy he’s signed the contract and congratulations to him and his family.”