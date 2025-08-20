The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United close in on their latest signing of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United remain keen to add to their squad during the final fortnight of the summer transfer window despite closing in on the signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor.

The Switzerland international is reportedly set to arrive in Leeds to undergo a medical and put the finishing touches to a move to Elland Road after a deal was agreed with the Serie A giants earlier this week. Should he put pen-to-paper over the coming days, Okafor will become the Whites’ ninth signing of the summer - and that figure could well rise into double figures by the time the transfer window comes to a close next month.

One name that has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds is Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss - although several Premier League rivals are also believed to be keen after Foxes head coach Marti Cifuentes appeared to hint a move could be on the cards.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live earlier this month, the new Foxes boss admitted the talented playmaker could well depart the Championship club before the summer transfer window comes to a close early next month.

He said: “You have to understand there is the reality in terms of the value the market gives to certain players. We have these kinds of conversations. All good players will attract interest. It’s not just about Bilal, who is an excellent player. He did very well providing the two assists. But the process will always be the same. If someone leaves, it is my job to try to see how we can use our strengths and quality. If I think we need something, I will look into the academy to find a player who can do this role. If not, we go to the market.”

Newcastle became the latest club to be suggested as a possible suitor for El Khannouss prior to their successful move for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey - but it is Leeds, Palace, Everton and West Ham that reportedly remain in the race to sign the Leicester star over the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has now given an indication of where El Khannouss could be heading after he reported the Morocco international ‘is keen to play under Oliver Glasner’ and talks between Palace, Leicester and the player’s representatives have been positive. The Eagles are also said to be keen on Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis but view El Khannouss as their ‘primary target’.

He said: “I am told that El Khannouss has been considering his options and they are plentiful – varying from England, Europe and Saudi Arabia. However, Palace sources are very happy with how talks have gone, and they like the player.”

