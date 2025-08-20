Big Leeds United transfer update shared as international jets in for €20m four-year-deal
Fabrizio Romano has shared a Leeds United transfer update as an international attacker flies in for a reported €20m deal.
Leeds unveiled striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the club’s eighth signing of the summer on Friday but boss Daniel Farke said Calvert-Lewin’s arrival needed to be just the “first step” of adding more to the Whites attack.
News then emerged of United’s interest in AC Milan’s Switzerland international winger Noah Okafor and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Monday morning that a deal had been agreed to sign the 25-year-old with a fee of around €21million (£18.15m) including bonuses reached.
Taking to his social media platforms, transfer journalist Romano has now shared a photograph of Okafor and his camp flying in for what he is reporting to be a €20m deal.
Deal believed to be worth £18m including add-ons
The YEP understands that the deal for Okafor is worth around £18m including add-ons.