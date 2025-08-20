A Leeds United transfer update has been shared by Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano has shared a Leeds United transfer update as an international attacker flies in for a reported €20m deal.

Leeds unveiled striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the club’s eighth signing of the summer on Friday but boss Daniel Farke said Calvert-Lewin’s arrival needed to be just the “first step” of adding more to the Whites attack.

News then emerged of United’s interest in AC Milan’s Switzerland international winger Noah Okafor and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Monday morning that a deal had been agreed to sign the 25-year-old with a fee of around €21million (£18.15m) including bonuses reached.

Taking to his social media platforms, transfer journalist Romano has now shared a photograph of Okafor and his camp flying in for what he is reporting to be a €20m deal.

Deal believed to be worth £18m including add-ons

The YEP understands that the deal for Okafor is worth around £18m including add-ons.

Together with the photograph of Okafor’s camp on a plane, Romano wrote: “EXCL: Noah Okafor, on his way to England as he signs in as new Leeds player later today! 4 year contract plus option to extend, fee around €20m to AC Milan.”