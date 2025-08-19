Jesse Marsch has already told Leeds United what £18m AC Milan star can offer

Leeds United look set to make AC Milan forward Noah Okafor their latest signing of a hectic summer transfer window.

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on their ninth new addition of a hectic summer transfer window with a move that will hand another boost to their attacking ranks.

After completing the free transfer additions of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Whites are now moving closer to securing AC Milan star Noah Okafor after reports in Italy suggested a fee of around £18.15 million had been agreed with the Serie A giants. Sky Sports also appeared to confirm a deal was in the works but they reported a fee closer to the £13 million mark.

What does seem all but certain is that Leeds are now closing in on yet another significant to their squad as they look to build on the momentum gained by a positive summer in the transfer market and Monday’s narrow home win against Everton in their opening game of the Premier League season. The potential addition of the Switzerland international would add some much needed versatility to Farke’s attacking options as Okafor is able to play in several different roles across the frontline and he boasts a credible record of 63 goals and 37 assists in 278 appearances during his club career and has earned 24 senior caps for Switzerland.

Leeds don’t have to look too far for an assessment of their potential new addition after Okafor worked under one-time Whites head coach Jesse Marsh during his time with RB Salzburg - and although his spell with the Austrian side was five years ago, the comments from the current Canada boss give an intriguing insight into the man in line to become the latest new signing at Elland Road.

Speaking in 2020 after Okafor scored a hat-trick for Marsch’s RB Salzburg side against WSG Tirol, the American said: “He’s always an option for the starting XI. He can play in many different positions. He can play on the offensive flanks or in the frontline. I was very happy that he scored three goals. I think that’s good for Noah. We talked a lot with Noah about tactical things. And, in the end, we said, now is the time to show your skills and fight.”

