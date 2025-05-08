Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council have revealed how they came up with the number of 150,000 for Leeds United's Championship title parade.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke, his squad, club officials and employees boarded three open top buses on Monday afternoon and travelled from Elland Road to the city centre where a one-mile parade route was lined with countless Whites supporters. The parade took longer than expected to complete its route due to the sheer size of the crowds and revelling in the road ahead of the buses. Supporters began to file into the city centre more than four hours before the 1pm start time and City Square and other areas were awash with yellow, blue and white.

When the bus arrived it was greeted with wild scenes as fans clambered onto bus shelters, up trees and onto scaffolding to catch a glimpse of their promotion heroes. Yellow, blue and white smoke flares were let off, as well as fireworks, throughout the parade which finally ended after a trip down The Headrow in front of Leeds Art Gallery, where the 1992 Leeds team appeared to a huge crowd after their own success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council put out their early estimate on Monday afternoon shortly after the bus had left the city centre, saying that around 150,000 had attended. The YEP understands that prior to the event the council carried out an estimated calculation of the number of people who could line the full length of the route and the larger viewing areas like City Square, based on the viewing space available.

Fans lined the full route and packed the viewing spaces, giving the council the 150,000 estimation which they say was verified by an independent event safety consultant.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Though Leeds fans have disputed the number, believing there to be far more than 150,000 in attendance, the council have admitted that the number is simply a best estimate and there could have been more on the day. But they also note that many in the crowd watched the parade in multiple locations at different times, having first stood in City Square and then moved up to the Headrow for a second look.

The parade was declared a 'brilliant' success by the leader of Leeds City Council. Coun James Lewis, an Elland Road season ticket holder, said: "The scenes today were brilliant and highlighted the bond that exists between Leeds United and the city of Leeds. We were absolutely delighted to be able to stage an event that gave fans, players, coaches, backroom staff and of course Daniel Farke the chance to celebrate promotion together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who made it a success, from the supporters who turned out in such incredible numbers to all the people who had an organisational role. This was a team effort that involved the council, the club and partners such as West Yorkshire Police, and showed just how special this city is. Congratulations once again to Daniel and his players, they have given us a season to remember and fully deserved the reception they got today. Bring on the Premier League.”