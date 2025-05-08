Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Leeds United players depart for a promotion party in Las Vegas on Thursday but one will be flying 5,800 miles for some surprise TV work.

All of the Leeds senior players, presumably barring 16-year-old Harry Gray, were invited to go on what has become somewhat of a tradition for promoted teams in English football. The likes of Sheffield United and Wrexham have celebrated title wins with group jaunts to Sin City but not all of Daniel Farke's players will be there. The YEP understands that Joe Rodon is set for a trip to the States with his partner, while Ao Tanaka will be a surprise guest on NHK, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Tanaka is set to fulfil punditry duties for the live televised coverage of J1 League leaders Kashima Antlers against Kawasaki Frontale on May 11 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Kawasaki Frontale was where Tanaka spent a decade coming through the youth ranks alongside his friend and Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, before making his breakthrough into senior football prior to his move to Germany. He will be joined on commentary duty by former Japan midfielder and 2006 World Cup player Takashi Fukunishi.

It is expected that Tanaka will address his stunning first season in English football, having played a starring role in Leeds' ascension to the Premier League. Tanaka made 43 Championship appearances and scored five goals as the Whites won the title on goal difference, pipping Burnley who also finished on 100 points.

What makes Tanaka's end-of-season media appearance so surprising is that the 26-year-old has shown himself to be somewhat of an introvert this season, declining interviews with members of the press from his native country and quietly blending into the wild promotion celebrations rather than taking centre stage in the partying. Tanaka was interviewed on stage at Elland Road after winning Players' Player of the Year and Goal of the Season on Sunday night and was a man of few words, choosing to thank and praise his team-mates rather than talk about himself.

The 32-cap Japan international has developed a huge and passionate fanbase for himself in Leeds thanks to his performances this season. A £2.9m bargain buy from Fortuna Düsseldorf, Tanaka's fan-favourite status extended to his family with both his parents joining away fans in a post-victory celebration on a train back to Leeds earlier this season. The pair were understood to have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and Tanaka's father was pictured enjoying the hospitality of the fans and their beers.

What has Tanaka already said about promotion?

In an Instagram post Tanaka has opened up on what it means to finally arrive in one of Europe's top leagues, via Leeds' promotion. He said: "It was only after coming to Europe that I felt that my efforts had paid off. It took too long to get to this point, and I think I took a long detour.

"There were times when I felt like giving up, but I always believed in myself and continued to struggle with what I had, which is why I was able to get this far. However, I know better than anyone that I haven't accomplished anything yet, and that I've only just earned the right to stand on the starting line.

"I'm sure I'll face new challenges and obstacles from now on, but I want to feel joy in them and continue to grow. I'll face myself more than ever and work hard to make the impossible possible for myself."