The shortest and longest trips of Leeds United's Premier League return and new ground

Leeds United are heading back for the Premier League - which means new trips and also a new ground for the Whites to visit.

Promotion to the country’s top flight means eight less fixtures in a 38-game season compared to the marathon 46-games slog in the Championship.

That means 19 away days including seven trips to the capital and two to the south coast - and a new stadium to visit.

Here, we run through the 19 away trips that Leeds will face next season ranked from shortest to longest distance travelled from Elland Road via Google Maps and directions.

4 . Liverpool (Anfield) Distance: 71 miles. | Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League Photo Sales

6 . Nottingham Forest (The City Ground) Distance: 74 miles. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales