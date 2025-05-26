The shortest and longest trips of Leeds United's Premier League return and new ground

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th May 2025, 16:05 BST

The shortest and longest trips of Leeds United's Premier League return.

Leeds United are heading back for the Premier League - which means new trips and also a new ground for the Whites to visit.

Promotion to the country’s top flight means eight less fixtures in a 38-game season compared to the marathon 46-games slog in the Championship.

That means 19 away days including seven trips to the capital and two to the south coast - and a new stadium to visit.

Here, we run through the 19 away trips that Leeds will face next season ranked from shortest to longest distance travelled from Elland Road via Google Maps and directions.

Distance: 38.5 miles (shortest trip)

1. Burnley (Turf Moor)

Distance: 38.5 miles (shortest trip) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Distance: 39 miles.

2. Manchester City (Etihad Sadium)

Distance: 39 miles. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Distance: 48.7 miles.

3. Manchester United (Old Trafford)

Distance: 48.7 miles. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Distance: 71 miles.

4. Liverpool (Anfield)

Distance: 71 miles. | Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League

Photo Sales
Distance: 73.1 miles

5. Everton (Hill Dickinson Stadium) - new stadium.

Distance: 73.1 miles | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Distance: 74 miles.

6. Nottingham Forest (The City Ground)

Distance: 74 miles. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice