A reported Leeds United transfer target has spoken out over the situation at his current club.

Leeds United were linked with a whole host of strikers during the summer transfer window as they looked to add further firepower to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites managed to add three attacking options to their ranks before the window closed earlier this month after completing a permanent move for AC Milan forward Noah Okafor and securing free agent duo Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin following their respective departures from Wolfsburg and Everton.

However, only the latter could be viewed as an out-and-out striker and there have been reports suggesting Leeds may well look to add another leading frontman to their ranks when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year.

One name that was linked during the summer was Roma striker Artem Dovbyk as doubt was cast over the Ukraine international’s future at the Serie A club. Leeds were just one of several Premier League clubs to have been linked with the former Girona man - but he remained at the Stadio Olimpico when the deadline was passed and grabbed his first goal of the season in a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Dovbyk gave his view on his status as one of the main strikers within the Roma squad and admitted there was doubt over his future at the club during the summer transfer window.

Speaking after Sunday’s home win, the striker told the media: ”For the attackers it is important to have confidence: I have talked to them a lot, even individually. I worked a lot in training and he saw it. I'm glad to have taken advantage of the opportunity. Yes, I know the story of the Roma strikers.

“A few days ago I spoke with Dzeko, he gave me advice: I have to be focused and honest with my classmates. For him this is the key. With Evan (Ferguson) we spur each other, we will both grow. Many people talked to me: they sold me to all the clubs, luckily the market window is over. Now I'm more focused, I know the role I have here and I want to enjoy it".

