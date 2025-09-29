Leeds United will hope to incoming West Ham boss is unable to turn the tide.

New West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to bring his squad and fans closer together in a bid to stave off early relegation trouble.

Leeds United will have identified West Ham as a potential bottom-three rival before the 2025/26 campaign kicked off and those predictions look to be correct. The Hammers are currently 19th in the Premier League table with just one win from five games and a trip to Everton on the cards tonight.

Ahead of that game, West Ham confirmed on Saturday they had sacked head coach Graham Potter amid growing frustration among supporters. That ill-feeling is aimed mostly at those above the now departed manager but poor performances on the pitch did little to ease tensions.

West Ham have lost all of their three home games so far this season and conceded 10 goals in the process, with the atmosphere in the London Stadium bordering on toxic. But Espirito Santo hopes he can turn the tide and lift the struggling Hammers away from a relegation battle.

“There are expectations, but before all the expectations, all the achievements that we desire, that we want to do, we must create a platform of knowledge, of coming closer to the fans, the team and the fans,” Espirito Santo said after his appointment was confirmed. “And from there we can start building.

“The supporters are very important, very important. That’s why I truly believe what we want to achieve is a platform to be able [to build from]. Now is not the moment to ask the fans. Now is the moment to deliver to the fans. I think we have to give them, so then they can give us back.

“When we have this bond, when other teams come to play against us, it’s going to be hell. But we have to achieve this bond first. We have protect each other, all of us inside of the building, the fans, everybody. Everybody that really cares about West Ham has to protect each other.”

West Ham tipped early to join Leeds United in relegation battle

Leeds will hope Espirito Santo is unable to fix things in East London, with West Ham among the early relegation favourites after such a miserable start to the season. Them and Wolves currently look like two established Premier League teams who could be stuck in a bottom-three fight come May.

And if the first six games are anything to go by, Leeds will need to finish above at least two of those established sides, with Sunderland currently fifth after winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side have also started strongly, with a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth leaving them in 11th.

Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend with another opportunity to use Elland Road to their advantage in building an early points tally. The Whites remain unbeaten from their opening three home games, with draws against Newcastle and Bournemouth following their opening-weekend win over Everton.