Leeds United trio among 44 Premier League players set to officially become free agents today

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 30th Jun 2025, 18:58 BST

Three Leeds United players will see their current contracts expire today.

While contract offers are on the table for two, Leeds United will officially wave goodbye to a trio 2024/25 Championship title winners today. Josuha Guilavogui’s summer exit has already been confirmed by the club and the likelihood is Junior Firpo will follow him, with the expectation being he is set for a return to Real Betis.

Firpo has a contract offer on the table at Elland Road, as does Sam Byram, but as of yet the versatile full-back is also yet to sign on the dotted line and so will become a free agent at midnight. The Whites trio each joined in very different circumstances but will all leave promotion heroes, if indeed new deals are not signed.

But Leeds are not the only Premier League team waving off first-team squad members today, with more than 40 players set to become free agents as of tomorrow - including two reported Elland Road targets. Take a look below to see who can now be snapped up for nothing.

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic

1. Kieran Tierney

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: N/A

2. Thomas Partey

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: N/A | AFP via Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo

3. Jorginho

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A

4. Robin Olsen

Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A

5. Ben Mee

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A

6. Josh Dasilva

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

