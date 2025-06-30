While contract offers are on the table for two, Leeds United will officially wave goodbye to a trio 2024/25 Championship title winners today. Josuha Guilavogui’s summer exit has already been confirmed by the club and the likelihood is Junior Firpo will follow him, with the expectation being he is set for a return to Real Betis.

Firpo has a contract offer on the table at Elland Road, as does Sam Byram, but as of yet the versatile full-back is also yet to sign on the dotted line and so will become a free agent at midnight. The Whites trio each joined in very different circumstances but will all leave promotion heroes, if indeed new deals are not signed.

But Leeds are not the only Premier League team waving off first-team squad members today, with more than 40 players set to become free agents as of tomorrow - including two reported Elland Road targets. Take a look below to see who can now be snapped up for nothing.

