Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has paid a second visit to a school in a city that was devastated by a 2024 earthquake.

One year after Tanaka first went to lend his support to the people of Wajima City following the January 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, the Japan international returned and delighted students at Wajima Junior High School. The youngsters cheered as Tanaka made an appearance to answer questions and talk about his life as a footballer.

Responding to a question about mentality when in a losing position, Tanaka responded: "The most important thing is to never give up and to want to win together."

TV Kanazawa report that the 26-year-old was due to visit a Wajima lacquerware workshop and host a football session at a local class at a local primary school.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake's effects can still be seen in Wajima according to local reports. On New Year's Day 2024 it shook Noto Peninsula, killing hundreds of people and destroying or badly damaging hundreds of thousands of homes. Wajima was among the worst-hit locations and a major fire broke out in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Last year Tanaka paid the region a visit to see the damage for himself, visit local businesses, play football with local school children and help barbecue for them.

Tanaka became a popular figure in Leeds last season due to his performances in Daniel Farke's title-winning side. He broke into the team due to injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev and played a key role in promotion, scoring five goals in his 43 Championship appearances. Since winning promotion the midfielder has returned home to holiday and joined a live broadcast of J1 League leaders Kashima Antlers against his former club Kawasaki Frontale on May 11 at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Tanaka was then visited by Leeds team-mate Joel Piroe and the pair went out for a meal in Tokyo.

Tanaka and his fellow Leeds players are due to return for pre-season testing next week ahead of a friendly with Manchester United in Stockholm and subsequent training camp and fixtures in Germany.