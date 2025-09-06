Pundits agree on Leeds United's 'sneaky good' transfer

Two football pundits have been speaking about a player who Leeds United signed in the summer transfer window

Leeds United fans have endured a week of minor mourning following a disappointing Deadline Day on Monday, September 1. What was a solid window of recruitment kind of ended up as a damp squib, perhaps best summed up by the failed pursuit of Fulham winger Harry Wilson.

But Leeds did at least move the needle this summer in terms of new faces as the likes of Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and James Justin arrived. Meanwhile, Louis Enahoro-Marcus and Jayden Lienou joined the club's Academy.

Out of that long list of names it's Sean Longstaff who is creating some minor headlines at the moment thanks to the belief of two pundits. Speaking this week in separate interviews, Nedum Onuoha and Jeff Stelling have been in agreement on Leeds' signing of Longstaff and the Premier League quality he can bring to the table this season.

‘Sneaky good’ Leeds United transfer

Onuoha said: “I think that’s (Longstaff transfer) sneaky good signing, somebody we’ve seen do well in the Premier League before and to get him for £12million.”

Stelling told talkSPORT: "Sean Longstaff will do a good job in the middle of the park. I’m pretty sure of that."

However, Stelling didn't have a great deal of praise for Daniel Farke's other new arrivals and thinks Leeds face an uphill battle to remain in the Premier League by the climax of the 2025/26 campaign.

Stelling added: “I can’t get excited over any of their signings. Leeds United. I just don’t know who is going to score the goals for them. I can’t get excited over James Justin, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and so on. For me, they needed strikers they could rely on to get goals. Calvert-Lewin, you can’t rely on. I worry for Leeds.”

