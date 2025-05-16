Leeds United are expected to sign a top-level No.9 with reports already emerging of interest across the Premier League and Europe.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will have a number of transfer priorities this summer but a new striker will likely be top of their list, with Daniel Farke keen to add top-level experience to arguably the most important position on the pitch. Neither 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe nor 21-year-old Mateo Joseph have any Premier League minutes, while Patrick Bamford’s availability issues have been well-documented.

Sky Sports recently reported Farke could have more than £100million to spend this summer, with up to £30m set aside for four key positions, one of which is upfront. And with that in mind, the YEP tasked Artificial Intelligence tool Grok with sourcing five possible options Leeds should look into within that budget. Take a look below to see who was picked out and why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tammy Abraham - AS Roma

Grok said: “Abraham's Premier League record includes 15 goals in 34 appearances in the 2019-2020 season, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level. In Serie A, he scored 29 goals in 112 appearances, demonstrating versatility and goal-scoring prowess. At 27, he is in his prime, offering immediate impact and reliability. His market value of £12.8m is well within Leeds' budget, making him a cost-effective option for a player with top-league experience. His familiarity with English football could ease his integration, and his physical presence (194cm tall) suits Farke's tactical setup.”

YEP verdict: Abraham has long been expected to make his loan move from AS Roma to AC Milan permanent this summer but it doesn’t appear cut and dry, with the striker only managing 12 starts and three goals in Serie A. The 27-year-old has shown his ability as a top-class striker, scoring 18 goals in one season for Chelsea and an impressive 27 in his debut campaign at Roma, but the consistency just hasn’t been there and he will likely cost more than the aforementioned £12.8m valuation.

Semih Kilicsoy - Besiktas

Grok said: “Kilicsoy is a young, high-potential striker who has already shown promise in the Turkish Super Lig, a competitive top European league. At 19, he offers long-term value, with the potential to develop into a top-class striker under Farke's guidance. His transfer fee of £16-20m fits within Leeds' budget, providing good value for a player with international experience. Signing him could align with Leeds' strategy of investing in youth, especially as they aim to build for the future in the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YEP verdict: Reports of previous interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle would suggest Kilicsoy has great potential, and 16 goals before your 20th birthday is not a record to be sniffed at. But Leeds already have a young and exciting frontman in Joseph, with experience needed in one of Europe’s top five leagues, if not the Premier League, of which the Turkish top-flight is neither.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Grok said: “Vardy's extensive Premier League experience, including winning the title in 2016 with Leicester, makes him a valuable asset. Although 38, his leadership and goal-scoring ability could provide depth and mentorship to younger players. As a free agent, he costs no transfer fee, fitting perfectly within Leeds' budget. His presence could also boost team morale and offer tactical flexibility, especially as a squad player or impact substitute.”

YEP verdict: If it’s experience Leeds want then few available strikers have more than Vardy, who will play his 500th game for Leicester City on Saturday before leaving as a free agent. The 38-year-old insists he can still cut it at the top level, and there would be little risk given he’d join for free, but Leeds might be minded to aim for someone they can get at least three or four years out of.

Beto - Everton

Grok said: “Beto, at 27, is in his prime and has shown form as Everton's leading scorer with eight Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season. His market value of around £20m fits within Leeds' budget, and his familiarity with the Premier League ensures he can adapt quickly. Recent reports suggest a move might face challenges, but his profile makes him a strong candidate if negotiations succeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

YEP verdict: Leeds have been credibly linked with interest in Beto by Sky Sports and at 27, he fits the bill for someone with experience but also a striker who could realistically perform for three or four years. It’s hard to see Everton sanctioning a sale as things stand, however, given their only other senior striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract this summer.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton

Grok said: “Ferguson is a highly-rated young striker with significant potential, compared to Harry Kane. At 20, he has already shown promise in the Premier League, scoring goals for Brighton and West Ham. If Leeds can secure him for £30million, it would be a major coup, offering a long-term solution for their striker position. However, his transfer fee may stretch the budget, and negotiations will be key to fitting within the £30million limit.”

YEP verdict: The 20-year-old has really struggled for form and fitness since joining West Ham on loan in January but the potential is there, and it’s huge. There’s a reason parent club Brighton - one of the country’s best run clubs - valued him around £100m a couple of years ago, although a reported price-tag around £45m, rather than £30m, could prove prohibitive for Elland Road chiefs.

Your next Leeds United read: Monster XI Daniel Farke can build with this £100m transfer window