Leeds United were linked with interest in the relegated Southampton goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United could be set to miss out on a second reported goalkeeper target amid suggestions Aaron Ramsdale has begun talks over a move to West Ham United.

A number of Premier League goalkeepers have been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks as Daniel Farke appears to eye top-flight experience in that particular position. There was thought to be ‘definite interest’ in Liverpool back-up Caoimhín Kelleher but his £18million move to Premier League rivals Brentford was confirmed on Tuesday.

Leeds were never likely to win that race given the level of interest from more established Premier League clubs but could also miss out on Ramsdale, who was named as a possible target for the newly-promoted Whites back in March. The Southampton goalkeeper is expected to stay in the Premier League despite suffering a third relegation, and reports now suggest he is in talks over a move elsewhere.

TalkSPORT report Ramsdale is ‘holding talks’ over a possible transfer to West Ham as he seeks ‘salvation after a season from hell’ at Southampton. Hammers manager Graham Potter is thought to remain a big fan of the 27-year-old, despite his role in a miserable relegation campaign at St Mary’s, and is in need of competition for Alphonse Areola with previous back-up Lukasz Fabianski leaving when his contract expires.

Reports surrounding interest from Leeds suggested the presence of a relegation clause in Ramsdale's contract, which was believed to be around £20m, but talkSPORT claim Southampton could sell for closer to £20m. That would barely allow them to break even on an £18m outlay last summer but there is also a desire to offload his £100,000-per-week wages, which cannot be upheld in the Championship.

Ramsdale joined Southampton following their play-off final defeat of Leeds and subsequent promotion, with an £18m deal rising to £25m based on certain add-ons. But things have not gone to plan for the former England international, who conceded 66 of his side’s 86 goals on the way to a rock-bottom finish, with the Saints winning just 12 points all season.

The goalkeeper has also suffered Premier League relegation with Bournemouth and Sheffield United but impressed enough at the latter to earn a £30m move to Arsenal in 2021. He was first-choice at the Emirates for two years and widely tipped to replace Jordan Pickford as England’s No.1, but after being replaced by David Raya at club-level he joined Southampton in a move that simply hasn’t worked out.

It remains to be seen if Leeds do actively pursue a move for Ramsdale, with a new first-choice goalkeeper one of several priorities at Elland Road. Recruitment chiefs will not rush into making any signings, however, with the likelihood being business will kick into gear later in the summer once this season’s financial period ends on June 30.

Leeds are expected to be busy from that point onwards, however, with reports suggesting Farke could have between £100-150m to spend on reinforcements across the board. As well as a new first-choice goalkeeper, top-level additions are expected at centre-back, central midfield and upfront, albeit no position is immune from strengthening.

