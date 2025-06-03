Leeds United fan Robert Endeacott has done plenty of work inside Elland Road and is now responsible for a colourful tribute opposite Billy’s Bar.

It’ll be a couple of months until any real number of Leeds United fans descend on Elland Road again, but waiting for them just outside the stadium is another beautiful mural.

Just like the city centre, Elland Road and the area surrounding it is becoming a canvas for painters and muralists like Robert Endeacott. You will likely have seen his work inside the stadium. He did the full-wall tribute to Jack Charlton in the East Stand stairwell, the ‘We Are Leeds’ piece across the East Stand executive box roofs and plenty more colourful nods to heroes past and present.

His latest piece is coming along nicely too, this time outside the ground and over the road from Billy’s Bar. It’s an area fellow Leeds fan Andy Taylor plans to turn into a Leeds-themed carwash and, for someone like Robert, presented another blank canvas for which to celebrate the club.

The new mural outside Elland Road. | YEP

“We had a good discussion, myself and Andy, because he’s Leeds through and through as well,” Robert told the YEP. “The first one I painted was the Billy Bremner one, and I’ve always said that's my favourite ever image of Leeds United, I'd like to paint that. We then just conferred and agreed on who else. John Charles, for obvious reasons. He was our first superstar. Eddie Gray is a good friend anyway, but he's an ambassador of the club as well, and he is a legend.

“Gary Speed was chosen because he won the [First Division] Championship in 1992, and obviously we know what's happened since, and I think it's just a reminder of seeing a great footballer enjoying life - and I’ll try to put this in a respectful way, he was a good looking lad so I just thought people would like to see Gary Speed in all his pomp. The last one I did was Pablo Hernandez, obviously, because he was part of the Championship side in 2020.”

Good friend Eddie Gray on hand to help

Each selection offered its own challenges, like the mural of Speed actually being an amalgamation of two separate photos, or Hernandez’s face being ‘all over the shop’ in the initial photograph. A video snapshot of Gray also proved difficult, but luckily Robert could call on the man himself to lend a hand - quite literally.

“Eddie is from video footage of two goals he scored against Burnley 1970. I took a still photograph of the TV screen, and then just just really experimented and tried looking for all sorts of different photos of Eddie with a proper smile on his face looking at the camera. He also had the Beatles hairstyle at the time. Anyway, I asked Eddie to come down to see because I wanted to take a photo of his hand.

The mural of Eddie Gray outside Elland Road. | YEP

“The picture has Eddie giving them a peace sign almost, because he scored two great goals, but I also thought Eddie's such a lovely guy, he wishes peace on people and peace and love, and he’s smiling at the viewer. So I got that and the hand that I've fashioned on the wall is actually his hand, it's not imagined. Anyway, he loves it. Thankfully he does.”

A nod to Marcelo Bielsa and Daniel Farke up next

The latest addition, which Robert expects to be finished in around two weeks, is another marriage of past and present, this time with Daniel Farke and Marcelo Bielsa holding the Championship trophy they each won five years apart. When complete, it will become the latest addition to an ever-growing collection of Leeds United tributes which have coloured the entire city in yellow, white and blue.

“I love a good mural,” Robert adds. “And I have nothing but respect for people who try to create their own murals as well, when it’s about Leeds United then it's even better because of the mutual love. The ones I'm doing now, and the ones I've done in the stadium with my mate, Johnny and a guy called Paul Kent, I'm very proud of because I think people do enjoy them.

“And I think on match days, certainly, when fans are going into the East Stand, I think it really adds to the occasion for them. I'm in the East Stand and I enjoy looking at our murals every match day, which sounds a little bit immodest, but it's the truth. I just love to see it. Anything beats a blank wall, when it's a good mural, it's great stuff.”

