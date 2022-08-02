Leeds United kick-start the new Premier League season with a tricky home clash against Wolves this weekend.

The Whites will be eager to start with a win in front of their own fans at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch’s side narrowly avoided relegation last term and will be hoping for a more comfortable ride this time around.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest news coming out of the club today...

Attackers on radar

Leeds United are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking department.

It has been a busy transfer window for the Yorkshire outfit and they don’t appear to have stopped their recruitment drive yet.

As per the Daily Mail, they are now interested in Southampton’s Che Adams and Atlas’ Julian Quinones.

Leeds-linked midfielder wanted by fellow Yorkshire club

Manchester City’s James McAtee, who has been linked with Leeds this summer, is in talks with Sheffield United.

The attacking midfielder, 19, is being tipped for a bright future with the Premier League champions but may well be heading out on loan to the Championship to get some experience under his belt.

The Daily Mail report that he is ‘discussing’ a switch to Bramall Lane, with Leeds, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest mentioned as other potential suitors.

Trio pen new deals

Marsch’s side have tied up new deals for key young trio Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville.

Gelhardt has signed until the summer of 2027, whilst the other two have put pen-to-paper until 2026.