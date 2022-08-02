Leeds United announced the appointment of Austrian coach René Marić as Jesse Marsch’s assistant last week.

The 29-year-old received his first taste of an Elland Road atmosphere on Sunday evening as the Whites demolished Serie B outfit Cagliari by six goals to two.

United’s final pre-season friendly saw Rodrigo Moreno score a hat-trick, while new signing Brenden Aaronson picked up a hat-trick of assists as Leeds romped past their Italian counterparts.

Leeds United celebrate a goal scored by Patrick Bamford during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

In the dugout for the first time since signing terms with Leeds, Marić witnessed – and heard – Elland Road’s famous atmosphere first-hand.

Conversing with a supporter on social media, Marić thanked the club’s fans for a warm welcome in West Yorkshire, before sharing his thoughts on the crowd against Cagliari.

"Great feeling to finally start at @LUFC!” Marić tweeted. “Very grateful to @jessemarsch, @andrearadri & Victor Orta for offering me such a chance at a club with great environment, fans, people & history. The first impressions are amazing, Elland Road feels great. Side before self — every time!"

In addition, Marić said: “First time on the bench on Sunday and I thought the atmosphere was already quite something for a friendly game. Can't wait for the season and getting started. Really looking forward to experiencing the full package!”

Leeds kick-off their Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 6.

The Midlands club will be without talisman and star striker Raul Jimenez through injury, while Leeds will largely be able to call on a fully fit squad with Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Daniel James the confirmed absentees, the latter missing out through suspension.