'Our future' - Leeds United fans issue the same huge verdict on young trio's new contracts

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

@Ellis_Platten: Title charge!

@JoeChubb98: This could well be the signing of the summer.

@Notthescousegit: These three would be £40m+ signings in no time, best business so far!

@17LUFC: This is better than any potential transfer news.

@MrPMHarrison: Delighted all three are staying but in particular, getting Gelhardt on a new five-year contract will prove to be the best bit of business Leeds do this summer.

@RomanRY12: Like three new signings.

Leeds United's English striker Sam Greenwood checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 30, 2022.

@AlisonLUFC: Future is bright with these guys.

@Ash21896067: Best business we’ll do all summer.

@Harry_Boyes: That’s MASSIVE.

@RWBielsa: Three of our highest potential young players have just signed 4/5 year contract extensions. Shows you they like how the club runs and they have faith. Credit to Angus, Orta, Andrea & Marsch (and Bielsa, for coaching them).

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United controls the ball during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

@Nathlufc23: Very, very, very important this!

@Allcheese1: Ten years ago, young players couldn't wait to get out of LS11 - the quicker the better. Now we are able to raid other clubs for their best youth, develop them to a level they're happy to agree to lengthy contracts.

This is our future being secured.

@JonnyVickers4: Fantastic news. The future is bright.

@Zelda_Louise: That is a beautiful sight, honestly, I could cry. That trio is amazing, didn't want to lose either one, so happy well done Leeds United staff. Crysencio needs first team.

@Jacobwadswort18: Brilliant news! What confidence boost this is for the three, keep working hard lads & you'll get an opportunity.

@AidenLUFC28: Yes lads, this is what we want to hear!

@FocusonLeeds: Things you love to see, thoroughly deserve it. Still a few levels for all three players to go up and looking forward to seeing it at Leeds!

@AdamGre42160044: That’s as good as new signings. Brilliant business by the club.

@NeilQuin50: They present as three impressive young men in interview, proud of progress and aware of more hard work ahead. Pleased the club have met their needs – football, financial and well being. Wishing best for future for all three. Loved watching them develop.

@LUFCJamie1919: Well happy with that, just need a new contract for Cresswell now!

@ChicagoWhites: Built for today, built for the future.

@RCPH0t0: This is our future here, along with Cresswell & Hjelde. Class of 22.

@Danzolambo: Awesome! Give them plenty of minutes.

@Erskine_Gareth: Unreal three players that are going to be top players.