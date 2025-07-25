It’s been another busy week for Leeds United’s recruitment staff with one transfer confirmed and another expected to follow shortly. Anton Stach’s £17.4million move from Hoffenheim was officially announced on Tuesday and 48 hours later, goalkeeper Lucas Perri emerged as prime target number seven.

An agreement looks to have been reached with Lyon and the YEP understands Perri will undergo medical tests in Germany before meeting up with his new teammates for pre-season. After that, first-team additions in defence and midfield will be pretty much sorted, with all eyes on attack.

Leeds are known to want difference-makers at left-wing and upfront, while there is still a chance they revisit interest in a No.10 further down the line. Depth is also needed across the board and the YEP has the latest on every transfer story so far this summer below.

Your next Leeds United read: Igor Paixao to Leeds United update as rival still trying to hijack transfer

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is another who could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder. | Getty Images Photo Sales