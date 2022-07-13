Raphinha deal nears completion

As Raphinha’s Barcelona switch nears completion, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch hopes the club’s next big star will want to stay at Elland Road.

The Whites are set to net a fee in the region of £50m for the Brazilian which, added to the money earned by the sale of Kalvin Phillips, will help the club build toward the next step.

While Marsch accepts the players’ desires to play Champions League football, the American wishes that future stars of the club will stay and be able to access those opportunities in LS11.

“There's been distinct movement with Barcelona,” he said.

“We think that things will move along in the next day or two, but it's certainly not finished yet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Raphinha of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on December 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

“With Kalvin and with Raphinha it allows us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future.

"So that hopefully the next time that we have a player like that we can make them understand that logically actually the best option is to stay because we're pushing for big goals.”

Sinisterra explains Leeds United switch

Luis Sinisterra signs his Leeds United contract at Elland Road (Image: Leeds United)

New Leeds United signing Luis Sinisterra said he has been watching the Whites play since a move to LS11 was first tabled some time ago.

Last week, the 23-year-old joined United from Feyenoord for a £21m fee and got straight on the plane to Australia for pre-season preparations with his new teammates.

The Colombian said the club, the division, and Jesse Marsch were all significant draws in the move.

"The Premier League is the best competition in the world, the most competitive and we're now here preparing for that," he said.

"It's amazing to be here. The team is amazing, very friendly and gave me a great welcome and I'm enjoying my time here already.

"It's a beautiful team. This club gave me confidence from the beginning when we started talking.

" I saw a lot of games - we were speaking with Leeds a long time ago so I tried to be focused to see the games and prepare for this opportunity.

"The coach also gave me confidence and that's why I chose Leeds. It's also a historic club with beautiful fans. It's amazing to feel this.

"I'm ready to compete now in the Premier League."

Premier League club swoop for long-term Marcelo Bielsa favourite

Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, a midfielder that former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was very keen to sign.

Last summer, the Whites made several failed bids for O’Brien before he penned a four-year contract with the Terriers to put an end to their pursuit.

The 23-year-old was a key player in Carlos Corberán’s side as Town reached the Championship play-off final which they lost 1-0 to Forest.