Fortunately, the Colombian winger enjoys that kind of pressure.

A summer signing from Feyenoord, Sinisterra is yet another case of a long-term Victor Orta pursuit coming to fruition. As the 23-year-old admits, Leeds made him aware of their interest a long time ago and impressed upon him just how much they valued his ability.

And it's not difficult to work out why the Premier League side were so keen on his signature. A glance at Sinisterra's not inconsiderable Eredivisie highlight reel will excite Whites supporters every bit as much as Raphinha's Ligue 1 YouTube clips did ahead of the Brazilian's 2020 arrival at Elland Road.

The goals and assists are, of course, important but so too are the tricks, flicks and nutmegs. What Leeds are losing as Raphinha at long last finalises a move to Barcelona, is wow factor.

They're also losing a player who took on an enormous weight of responsibility for Leeds' attacking play and a player willing to put in the hard yards. Raphinha's ability to string together repeated sprints made him a player worth far more than the paltry £17m paid to Rennes for his services.

Ask Sinisterra what he will bring to the club and workrate is the first thing he mentions.

"I'm a hard worker and a really offensive player with a lot of skills," he said, speaking after Tuesday's open training session at the Cbus Super Stadium at the Gold Coast.

MAIN MAN - Luis Sinisterra welcomes the pressure of scoring goals and making them as Leeds United prepare for life without Raphinha. Pic: Getty

"I try to score and to assist my team-mates.

"Of course I enjoy [the pressure and responsibility of adding goals and assists], it's my work. I'll try to do my best for Leeds United."

In training Sinisterra has already shown the quick feet that made him a nightmare for Dutch top flight defenders, along with the speed and movement that helped bring 23 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season.

UEFA's 'technical observer panel' chose the winger as their Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season for his contribution during Feyenoord's run to the final. He scored six times and made four other goals in a dozen appearances, starting all but one of his club's games.

Now he's ready for a new and very different challenge.

"The Premier League is the best competition in the world, the most competitive and we're now here preparing for that," he said.

"It's amazing to be here. The team is amazing, very friendly and gave me a great welcome and I'm enjoying my time here already.

"It's a beautiful team. This club gave me confidence from the beginning when we started talking. I saw a lot of games - we were speaking with Leeds a long time ago so I tried to be focused to see the games and prepare for this opportunity. The coach also gave me confidence and that's why I chose Leeds. It's also a historic club with beautiful fans. It's amazing to feel this.