The new Premier League season is fast approaching as Jesse Marsch and his side continue their pre-season preparations.

There are plenty of big transfer deals making the headlines across the Premier League on Wednesday morning as kick off in the 2022/23 season fast approaches.

The future of Leeds United attacker Raphinha has been one of the biggest ongoing stories of recent weeks and the fee that Barcelona are set to pay for the Brazilian has been confirmed while Manchester United are ‘stepping up’ their attempts to sign an Ajax defender with Arsenal having been unable to agree a deal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could be set to launch a club record bid of £50m for a Real Sociedad striker but also have the player’s teammate on their shortlist of summer transfer targets.

A Brighton & Hove Albion striker looks set for a move to the second tier of Italian football while Nottingham Forest have launched a combined bid in the region of £10m-£12m for two Huddersfield Town stars.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are said to be interested in signing a PSG defender and Manchester City have reportedly agreed to sign an Everton teenager who was also wanted by two other Premier League sides.

Finally, a West Ham United fan favourite reportedly has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the club that he will be allowed to leave next summer.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Forest bid for Huddersfield duo Nottingham Forest have made bids for Huddersfield Town duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo for a combined fee of £10m to £12m, with Toffolo valued at a cut-price £2.5 million because he is in the final year of his contract (The Athletic) Photo Sales

2. City agree deal for Everton starlet Manchester City have agreed to sign Everton sensation Emilio Lawrence who was also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. United step up Martinez chase Manchester United are stepping up their attempts to land Lisandro Martinez and are now in ongoing discussions with Ajax with Arsenal having been unable to agree a fee for the defender (GOAL) Photo Sales

4. Rice has ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Hammers Declan Rice and West Ham have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that he will remain at the club for one more season, before he departs next summer (TalkSPORT) Photo Sales