Leeds United confirm third signing of January transfer window as captain-in-waiting reunited
Leeds United have completed the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, subject to a work permit, with a permanent deal worth £30 million likely to be confirmed this summer
The United States international becomes the third arrival at Elland Road this month as Jesse Marsch continues the overhaul of his Leeds squad, adding further continental experience to his midfield. United signed Marc Roca and Tyler Adams last summer, from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, respectively, and have now supplemented their options in the middle of the pitch with McKennie’s acquisition.
At 24 years old, McKennie has already represented Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga and Serie A giants Juventus, as well as picking up 41 caps for the United States Men’s National Team alongside the likes of Adams and Brenden Aaronson.
Twenty-three-year-old Adams, widely regarded as Leeds’ captain-in-waiting, and McKennie share a close relationship and have been reunited at Thorp Arch this week. McKennie will join up with the first-team squad ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture versus Nottingham Forest, for which he has been registered in time to be eligible.
McKennie was pictured boarding a plane from Turin on Sunday, destined for Leeds to undergo a routine medical and sign up to Marsch’s side for the remainder of the season at the very least. The initial loan deal will cost United just shy of £1.5 million, while a £30 million option to buy, plus £4.4 million in add-ons, has been negotiated, according to reports in Italy.
Leeds’ purchase option will be triggered if certain conditions during McKennie’s loan spell are met, per Italian sources.
McKennie has experience playing in a midfield three, a system utilised recently by Marsch, and is regarded as a dynamic, box-to-box player who carries a goal threat. The USMNT midfielder missed Juventus’ 2-0 defeat by Monza at the weekend, but has featured four times since the turn of the year for the Bianconeri and should be fit to feature immediately for Leeds. He will wear the No. 28 shirt at Elland Road.