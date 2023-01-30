The United States international becomes the third arrival at Elland Road this month as Jesse Marsch continues the overhaul of his Leeds squad, adding further continental experience to his midfield. United signed Marc Roca and Tyler Adams last summer, from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, respectively, and have now supplemented their options in the middle of the pitch with McKennie’s acquisition.

At 24 years old, McKennie has already represented Schalke 04 in the German Bundesliga and Serie A giants Juventus, as well as picking up 41 caps for the United States Men’s National Team alongside the likes of Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty-three-year-old Adams, widely regarded as Leeds’ captain-in-waiting, and McKennie share a close relationship and have been reunited at Thorp Arch this week. McKennie will join up with the first-team squad ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture versus Nottingham Forest, for which he has been registered in time to be eligible.

Leeds United man Tyler Adams poses with the Whites' new addition Weston McKennie and the No. 28 shirt (Pic: Leeds United)

McKennie was pictured boarding a plane from Turin on Sunday, destined for Leeds to undergo a routine medical and sign up to Marsch’s side for the remainder of the season at the very least. The initial loan deal will cost United just shy of £1.5 million, while a £30 million option to buy, plus £4.4 million in add-ons, has been negotiated, according to reports in Italy.

Leeds’ purchase option will be triggered if certain conditions during McKennie’s loan spell are met, per Italian sources.