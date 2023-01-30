Weston McKennie says what Leeds United fans will do for him and hails 'dope' Whites attraction

Leeds have signed 24-year-old USA international midfielder McKennie on loan from Juventus until the end of the season with a view to making the switch permanent at the end of the campaign. The Whites announced the American’s arrival on Monday evening and McKennie immediately hailed his new surroundings with a revelation about what United’s fans would do for his game.

"I'm definitely excited,” said McKennie, speaking on Sky Sports News. "Obviously the winter transfer window works quick so around the time that I heard that it was ready to happen I was like oh gosh.

"I was like literally one week ago not knowing if I am going anywhere and now I am coming here and when I heard there was interest it was definitely exciting. I have people here that I know, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch and I am just ready to get started.

EXCITED: Leeds United's new signing Weston McKennie. Picture by LUFC.

"Obviously I have heard the support is amazing and the atmosphere and that is like an adrenaline rush for me to be able to come out and see fans going crazy. It's like a ten times energy booster on the field so definitely excited."