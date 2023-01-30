The Spain international is expected to join up with head coach Jose Mourinho and put pen to paper on an initial loan deal at Stadio Olimpico, which could become permanent this summer, if certain conditions are met.

Llorente has spent two-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road and only last month extended his contract with Leeds, but is out of favour at the club. Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and January addition Max Wober are all ahead of Llorente in the pecking order, whilst Leeds also intend to formalise the signing of 18-year-old right-sided centre-back Diogo Monteiro in the coming hours.

Llorente was pictured at Fiumicino on Monday afternoon posing for photographs in the arrivals lounge. The YEP understands the defender will complete a medical and be officially announced as a Roma player on deadline day.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim Leeds will receive a £650,000 loan fee. The Whites aim to agree an obligation-to-buy with the Italian club in the region of £18 million.