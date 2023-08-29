Leeds United’s pursuit of Nadiem Amiri has been far from straight foward and fans have been left wondering whether talks are going ahead or not. In the latest twist to this ongoing saga, it has been reported that a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is once again off the table, despite stages being more advanced than ever before.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Marlon Irlbacher, who provided an update on Twitter just before 11pm on Monday night, posting that ‘the deal is off after a crazy back and forth.’ Amiri ‘was in Leeds’ at the start of the week ‘for final talks’ with his potential new club but the two parties have failed to agree on final terms and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time the German international has changed his mind on making the move to Elland Road either. Him actually flying out to England and being in Leeds is the closest it has been, but the deal continues to be on and off the table.

On Friday (August 25th), Amiri withdrew his interest in joining the Whites, despite the deal being ‘completely negotiated’ just a day prior, according to Kicker. The 26-year-old had also reportedly ‘given Daniel Farke his promise for the transfer’ before cancelling.

Amiri is also said to have ‘great concerns’ over Leeds’ Championship status and fears that due to their less than ideal start to the season, he would be playing second division football for longer than a year.