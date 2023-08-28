Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United news: Defensive duo ‘targeted’ as forward rules out transfer

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for a Carabao Cup clash as they look to build on their first Championship win of the season.

The Whites defeated Ipswich Town away from home over the weekend to finally tick off that first league win, and Daniel Farke will want to see his men build on that win with a strong performance against Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Attention can then turn to transfers, with Friday’s deadline rapidly approaching.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Left-back chase

Leeds are reportedly chasing a new left-back ahead of the deadline.

According to The Athletic, the Whites are considering Burnley star Charlie Taylor and Leicester City’s Luke Thomas. Farke could do with more depth on the left after Sam Byram suffered an adductor strain over the weekend, highlighting the lack of depth on that side.

Taylor and Thomas are now being linked, with the former likely to be more available than the latter, given Leicester could be promotion rivals for Leeds.

Transfer blow

Leeds target Joseph Paintsil has told KRC Genk he wants to remain with the Belgian club after reports last week claimed Leeds were in advanced talks to sign the forward.

The 25-year-old joined the Belgian top-flight outfit in 2018 but widespread reports on Friday from Sky Sports and The Athletic, revealed Leeds had submitted a €10 million bid (€8 million + €2 million in add-ons).

Earlier this summer, Southampton had proposed a swap deal with Genk which would have seen striker Paul Onuachu heading the other way, but both players are said to have turned down the transfer

Farke speaks

Farke admits his eighth week at United was a particularly good one – but that focus now very quickly turns to Salford City and a clear league must.

“In the Championship you can’t allow yourself to celebrate too long,” said the Whites boss to LUTV.

“This league is relentless, you have to keep going. We are happy with the win, it’s good for confidence, also good for the mood, good for the table, for our rhythm. But we have to keep going. It’s a busy week with the cup game and then also the next home game next Saturday. I want to keep going but it’s definitely a good feeling to travel back home with three points.”

