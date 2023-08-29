Ex-Leeds United analyst Andres Clavijo, fondly remembered at Elland Road for his breakthrough stint as translator to Marcelo Bielsa, has landed a new backroom role with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

Clavijo joins up with Leeds-born Central Coast boss and former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery in Australia, undertaking the role of analyst and coaching assistant.

“I am super excited to be on the Central Coast. It seems like an amazing place to work, and I cannot wait to get started with Monty, Sergio and all of the boys,” Clavijo said, in a statement on the Mariners’ club website.

“After the success that the club has had over the past two seasons, I have a relationship with Monty, so we spoke. I told him that I wanted to come here and help the club progress and help to continue the success. That is why I am here and I can’t wait to contribute.”

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Translator Andres Clavijo and Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United after the Premier League match between Southampton and Leeds United at St Mary's Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Clavijo spent a number of years at Elland Road performing the dual role of first-team analyst and translator to Bielsa, before departing alongside the Argentine in February 2022. The London-based former QPR analyst is bilingual owing to his Colombian parentage.

Central Coast were crowned A-League champions for only the second time last season and are based north of Sydney in the south-eastern state of New South Wales.

Clavijo joins the club ahead of the new A-League campaign which begins in October.

“I have been speaking to Andres for a while and he was looking for a new challenge. He will add great value to the football staff in many areas where we need to continue to improve,” first-team boss Montgomery said.