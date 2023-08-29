Everything you need to know about Leeds United’s Carabao Cup clash with Salford City.

Leeds United finally have their first Championship win under their belt, but focus now shifts to the Carabao Cup.

Daniel Farke’s men defeated Ipswich Town away from home over the weekend after a hectic 4-3 clash which saw the returning Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra dazzle, while debutant Joel Piroe also got on the scoresheet. But there is no time to dwell on the win, with a Carabao Cup clash with Salford City taking place on Tuesday night.

Here we round up all the details surrounding the clash, including how to watch it on television in the UK.

When is Salford City vs Leeds United?

Salford City vs Leeds United will take place on Tuesday, August 29.

The clash will take place at the Peninsula Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

Salford City vs Leeds United will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Coverage for this clash will start at 7.30pm on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will conclude on both channels at 10.30pm.

Subscribers can also live stream this fixture through the SkyGo app.

Highlights details

Highlights of this fixture will be shown on ITV’s Carabao Cup Highlights show.

The programme will be broadcast at 12.15 on Thursday, August 30 on ITV4.

Both Leeds and Salford will also post highlights of this fixture on their respective YouTube channels during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Sky Sports will likely post highlights clips during the game, while Sky Sports News will carry highlights through Tuesday nigth and early Wednesday morning.

What has Daniel Farke said?

Speaking after Leeds’ win over Ipswich, Farke said: “Let’s be honest, they were the team of the moment, top of the league and to win there with four away goals feels really good and massive.

UP AND RUNING: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during Saturday's Championship victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

“It’s good but we are happy and we can also take some confidence out of the game, but from tomorrow on we also concentrate on going into the next cup round, work further on pretty hard and we want also the next three points in the next home game.”

What has Neil Wood said?

Salford boss Neil Wood said after his side’s defeat to Accrington Stanley over the weekend: “It was a slow start, I thought we were poor for 25 minutes, gifted two goals away from our point of view again following on from last week, which is disappointing because we spoke a lot about that during the week. If we start the game like we finish it we’ll be ok, I thought we finished the game very well, much better, but we can’t keep doing that for the first 25 minutes.