Leeds United transfer admission, ‘move’ on claim and exit ‘likely’

Leeds United beat Italian side Cagliari 6-2 in their final pre-season game of the summer.

The Whites return to Premier League action this weekend with a tricky home clash against Wolves.

Jesse Marsch’s side have been busy in the transfer window this summer and all their new arrivals are in line to make their competitive debuts.

Here is a look at all the latest news and rumours surrounding the club today.

Transfer latest

Leeds boss Marsch is hoping to make strides on the transfer front this week.

His side have already brought in six new faces since the end of the past campaign.

He has said: “We want to make some more additions and we have targets. We wanted last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions. Hopefully this week we’ll make some final decisions and final moves.”

Winger to leave?

The Whites intend to offload Helder Costa before the end of the window.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road and doesn’t appear to be in their plans.

The Athletic report the club want to ‘move’ him on which would free up space and funds in their squad.

Youngster could be next out the exit door

Leeds are reportedly expected to loan out Lewis Bate next.

The midfielder is being tipped for a bright future in the game but is not guaranteed first-team football at the moment.