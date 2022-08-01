Diego Llorente highlights Leeds United positives and makes prediction after Elland Road return

Spanish international defender Llorente played the full duration of Sunday's final pre-season friendly against recently relegated Serie B side Cagliari who were blitzed 6-2 at Elland Road in front of nearly 30,000 fans.

After his recent international exploits and then United's pre-season tour of Australia, Llorente hailed the feeling of being back at LS11 in addition to what he saw on the pitch.

Leeds will start their third consecutive season back in the Premier League next Saturday when Wolves line up at Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off, ahead of which Llorente feels his side are on the right path.

POSITIVE VIBES: From Leeds United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente, above. Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images.

"Good to be home," wrote Llorente on his Instagram page after Sunday evening's friendly.

"Great game for the whole team and so many positive things.