The side relegated to Serie B last season struggled to cope with Jesse Marsch’s pressing system and although they provided a five-minute scare with two second half goals and a spurned golden chance, Cagliari ceded control of the game to Leeds for the vast majority.

Here’s the YEP take on the last of the summer friendlies.

Good day

Patrick Bamford

The size of the smile when he scored his first said it all. Pre-season or not, this was another box ticked on his road back from injury hell. He took it well, too, making a good run and finishing off Brenden Aaronson’s through-ball with real composure. A fully fit, firing Bamford is essential for Marsch and Leeds, whether a new striker arrives or not.

Rodrigo

Got off to a slowish start with a couple of moments of dithering that wasted good territory and possession and then roared to life with a beautiful finish for his first. The second goal may have had an element of good fortune but he made his own luck with the ball into Jack Harrison and the run to get the ball back. His third was a case of being in the right place. If that doesn’t send him into the new season with a spring in his step, nothing will.

ALL SMILES - Patrick Bamford scored twice but most importantly lasted 90 minutes for Leeds United in their final pre-season friendly before the Premier League opener against Wolves. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Brenden Aaronson

A player whose work-rate is going to endear him to Leeds fans, but end product is what you pay £25m for and he ended the night with a trio of assists. If he can be a major chance-creator for Leeds, as well as a nuisance out of possession, then the money will have been well spent. The pass for Bamford was particularly encouraging and fit very much with Marsch’s direct-route-to-goal ethos.

Jack Harrison

Served a reminder of the touches and footwork that can make him a difficult man to get to grips with. Will play a big role this season again.

Bad day

Adam Obert

The Cagliari teenager went head-to-head with Rasmus Kristensen and came off much worse. Two men entered the accidental collision, one man left the game. Both required treatment for wounds but Kristensen swaggered on. Obert, at least, received a supportive applause from the Leeds crowd as he made his way around the pitch back to the tunnel. His Elland Road cameo lasted just 10 minutes, having stepped off the bench at half-time.

Mateusz Klich, Ian Poveda and Helder Costa

The trio went out and dutifully warmed up but it became more and more evident as the evening progressed that there would be no match minutes for the trio. Instead they got their exercise after the full-time whistle, with some pitch-length running.

Off-camera moments

Bamford giving his shirt to a fan as he came off grinning ear to ear at the full-time whistle and greeting head of medicine and performance Rob Price. Lasting the 90 minutes was a big positive.

Marsch engaging Tyler Adams and Kristensen in quick chats as they walked around the pitch applauding the fans. The head coach and Diego Llorente were also deep in chat as they came off, discussing some tactical element of the game.

New assistant head coach Rene Maric was quickly out of the technical area at full-time to speak to various players and debrief them immediately. Robin Koch was one such player. Marsch later spoke of how Koch was a slight injury concern around the time that Leeds conceded the goals and chances and the head coach felt they were able to tweak the team to better protect themselves after that.

Adams, after his first taste of Elland Road, made a beeline for a youngster in the West Stand with a homemade cardboard sign, taking off his shirt and making a gift of it. The American came back out pitchside with family later on for photos to mark the occasion.

Stuart Dallas was moving relatively freely around the tunnel area, without crutches, which was another positive sight. The Northern Irishman delighted a bunch of kids after the game with his presence, along with club captain Liam Cooper.