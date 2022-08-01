Player ratings from Cagliari victory

Leeds United pulled off a convincing victory in their final pre-season friendly before commencing their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign on Sunday.

An eye-catching strike by Rodrigo gave the Whites a half-time lead over Cagliari before the Spaniard added two more on the other side of the interval.

Patrick Bamford bagged a brace while Robin Koch added a sixth in the game’s dying minutes – though it was not all plain sailing for Jesse Marsch’s side, who were given a scare an hour into the game when Cagliari pulled two back in quick succession to make it 3-2.

The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth has rated the performances of each of United’s players.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Leeds United celebrate a goal scored by Patrick Bamford during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Casilla departs Elland Road

Leeds United have parted ways with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla in an agreement reached by mutual consent.

Since the 35-year-old lost his place to Illan Meslier while serving an eight-match ban for racism, the ‘keeper has made little impact in LS11.

Casilla made three Premier League appearances in the Whites’ first season back in the top flight before spending last season on loan to Spanish side Elche, where he was handed the gloves for less than half of the club’s La Liga fixtures.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Kiko Casilla of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on January 16, 2021 in Leeds, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

With his contract set to run out next year, the Spaniard has now departed West Yorkshire.

Marsch gives De Ketelaere update

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch revealed that the club consider their pursuit of Charles De Ketelaere as good as over.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Manager of Leeds United, Jesse Marsch looks on after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Whites have been battling AC Milan for the Club Brugge striker’s signature, but the Italian giants are winning the race.

Though a deal has not yet been confirmed, De Ketelaere favours a Serie A switch and has been in extensive talks with the Rossoneri.

With seven new signings already through the door at Elland Road, Marsch revealed that United are looking at more players.

"I think he is, I think De Ketelaere is confirmed from what we're hearing to go to Milan, but nothing's been announced, so we've treated it for two or three weeks like he's not coming,” Marsch said.

"We want to make some, we want to make some more additions, right and we have some targets and we wanted this last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions.