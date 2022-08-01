Player ratings from Cagliari victory
Leeds United pulled off a convincing victory in their final pre-season friendly before commencing their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign on Sunday.
An eye-catching strike by Rodrigo gave the Whites a half-time lead over Cagliari before the Spaniard added two more on the other side of the interval.
Read More
Patrick Bamford bagged a brace while Robin Koch added a sixth in the game’s dying minutes – though it was not all plain sailing for Jesse Marsch’s side, who were given a scare an hour into the game when Cagliari pulled two back in quick succession to make it 3-2.
The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth has rated the performances of each of United’s players.
Casilla departs Elland Road
Leeds United have parted ways with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla in an agreement reached by mutual consent.
Since the 35-year-old lost his place to Illan Meslier while serving an eight-match ban for racism, the ‘keeper has made little impact in LS11.
Casilla made three Premier League appearances in the Whites’ first season back in the top flight before spending last season on loan to Spanish side Elche, where he was handed the gloves for less than half of the club’s La Liga fixtures.
With his contract set to run out next year, the Spaniard has now departed West Yorkshire.
Marsch gives De Ketelaere update
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch revealed that the club consider their pursuit of Charles De Ketelaere as good as over.
The Whites have been battling AC Milan for the Club Brugge striker’s signature, but the Italian giants are winning the race.
Though a deal has not yet been confirmed, De Ketelaere favours a Serie A switch and has been in extensive talks with the Rossoneri.
With seven new signings already through the door at Elland Road, Marsch revealed that United are looking at more players.
"I think he is, I think De Ketelaere is confirmed from what we're hearing to go to Milan, but nothing's been announced, so we've treated it for two or three weeks like he's not coming,” Marsch said.
"We want to make some, we want to make some more additions, right and we have some targets and we wanted this last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions.
"Hopefully this week we'll make some final decisions and make some final moves."