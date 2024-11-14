Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United look well set to challenge for a spot in next season's Premier League.

Don Goodman is only expecting Leeds United to get ‘stronger’ as the season goes on and key first-team players return from injury.

Leeds have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and are better-placed to fight for automatic promotion than this time last year, losing just twice. Daniel Farke’s side went eight unbeaten between those defeats against Burnley and Millwall, bouncing back to beat Queens Park Rangers on Saturday and pull to within two points of league leaders Sunderland.

An encouraging start has been made even more impressive by the circumstances surrounding it, with that eight-game run coming despite long-term injuries to club captain Ethan Ampadu and his defensive midfield back-up Ilia Gruev, while Largie Ramazani’s purple patch was cut short by an ankle issue. Leeds have soldiered on regardless, however, and Goodman has suggested those around the Whites will be ‘worried’ at what is to come once they return.

“Leeds United are absolutely still my favourites for the title despite their injury problems,” Goodman told Gambling Zone. “They've dominated pretty much every game they've played, even the ones they have lost, with the possible exception of the second league game of the season against West Bromwich Albion.

“There's nothing obviously wrong at the moment. The only worry is that they're missing a few chances and are without key players. But look how well Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka have done in the absence of Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.

“They've been phenomenal and the rest of the league will be worried by the fact that Leeds are only going to get stronger. They're two points off the top and you can't see them getting weaker, so they'd absolutely be my favourite.”

Rival transfer unlikely

Leeds will be strengthened by the returns of Ramazani, Ampadu and Gruev but could look to improve their chances further with some January transfer business. Recent reports have linked them with a sensational mid-season move for Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin.

It remains to be seen if that reported interest will develop into anything further, but prizing the ever-present defender away from a direct promotion rival will be no easy task. And Goodman, who spent three years as a player at the Stadium of Light, expects any approach to be met with stern resistance.

“I would love to think that there is no way in the slightest Sunderland would allow Dennis Cirkin to leave in their current situation, especially to Leeds,” he added. “He's one of the best left-backs in the Championship and scored a great goal against Coventry at the weekend. He would be a brilliant addition for Leeds but I'm not sure I can see it happening.

“After selling Jack Clarke in the summer, it would cause uproar amongst Sunderland fans if they sold another one of their young stars. I can see why Leeds would be interested but, if I was Sunderland, I'd be having none of it.”