All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they ramp up preparations for the Championship playoff final.

Leeds United are now just days away from the biggest and most defining game of their season. Daniel Farke’s men face Southampton in the play-off final this weekend, and it’s win or bust for both teams as they look to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

The Whites are expected to take an army of supporters to the capital after a stunning 4-0 win over Norwich City in the second leg of their pay-off semi-final at Elland Road last week. Southampton secured their spot in the final with a 3-1 win over West Brom, with all the goals coming in the second leg of that tie.

There is huge pressure on both teams, especially given the financial implications that are involved in not securing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. As preparations ramp up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

McCoist prediction

Rangers legend turned pundit Ally McCoist has submitted his prediction for this weekend’s playoff final while speaking on talkSPORT. Predictions have poured in this week, and both teams have been backed across those predictions, which isn’t surprising given Leeds are favourites but they suffered defeat to the Saints on the final day of the regular season.

"I think that one is going to go all the way and I’m taking Leeds to win on penalties,” said the Scot. "How is that for completely not sitting on the fence, I think that is going to be a great game."

Bent on Leeds transfer

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent has urged Leeds to sign Villarreal star Ben Brereton-Diaz if they go up. Brereton-Diaz spent the second half of last season on loan with Sheffield United after struggling to make the cut with the Yellow Submarine.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I like Ben Brereton Diaz. If I am a newly promoted side going up, he is definitely one I would look at because his movement is good. He got six in 14. Nearly one in two. At Sheffield United. Come on. He went away to Villarreal, didn’t really play and then came back to Sheffield United. He is definitely one, if I am Ipswich, Leeds or Southampton. I think, yes, he is definitely I would say, yeah (too good for the Championship).”

Ex-Leeds man set for Aston Villa move

Aston Villa are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley for a ‘modest fee’. The 30-year-old from Liverpool made his name with Merseyside outfit Everton as he came through the ranks at the Goodison Park club. He played 179 times for the Toffees but before becoming a regular with Everton he was sent on two loan spells to Yorkshire, one with Sheffield Wednesday and another with Leeds United.

He spent the first half of the 2012-13 season with the Owls before he joined the Whites on a one-month loan at the start of 2013 but after making just four appearances he was sent back to Everton. He provided one assist during his time at Elland Road, in a 1-0 win over Bristol City in mid-January.

Since leaving Leeds, he has signed for Chelsea and had a loan spell at Aston Villa before making a move to France with Nice. He returned to England with Luton Town last summer, but his contract length was not disclosed by the Hatters.