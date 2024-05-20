Leeds United will make their long-awaited return to Wembley when they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday. Daniel Farke ’s side are just 90 minutes away from what they hope will be an instant return to the Premier League.

It’s been 16 years since Leeds supporters last made the long and nervy trip to Wembley, with Leeds having only been involved in the play-offs once in that time - a semi-final elimination at the hands of Derby County. Despite being such a long time ago, there are still some very recognisable faces who walked out in the white shirt that day and the YEP has taken a look at what they are up to nowadays.