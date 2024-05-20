Leeds United will make their long-awaited return to Wembley when they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday. Daniel Farke’s side are just 90 minutes away from what they hope will be an instant return to the Premier League.
It’s been 16 years since Leeds supporters last made the long and nervy trip to Wembley, with Leeds having only been involved in the play-offs once in that time - a semi-final elimination at the hands of Derby County. Despite being such a long time ago, there are still some very recognisable faces who walked out in the white shirt that day and the YEP has taken a look at what they are up to nowadays.
1. GK: Casper Ankergren
Left Leeds for Brighton in 2010 and spent seven years on the south coast before retiring. Now goalkeeping coach at Danish side Brondby IF.
2. RB: Frazer Richardson
Academy graduate joined Charlton in the summer of 2009 and enjoyed one season of Premier League football with Southampton. Retired in 2017 and has kept a very low profile ever since.
3. CB: Paul Huntington
Joined Yeovil Town in 2010 before spending a decade at Preston between 2012 and 2022. Still playing now for Carlisle United at 36-years-old.
4. CB: Lubomir Michalik
Joined Carlisle United on loan in 2010 and then permanently in 2011. A year in Kazakhstan preceded spells at multiple clubs Slovakia, and the 40-year-old is still playing for OFK Matúškovo.
5. LB: Bradley Johnson
Made the move to Norwich a year before Jonny Howson, with spells at Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and MK Dons. Announced his retirement from playing, aged 36, in April.
6. RM: Neil Kilkenny
Joined Bristol City in 2011 and then Preston in 2013. Moved back to native Australia in 2016 and is now playing for semi-professional outfit FC Sorrento, aged 38.