Leeds United are potentially just 90 minutes away from a Premier League return, facing Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday. The Whites will go into the final as favourites, but they only lost to Southampton on the final game of the season, a result that adds extra intrigue to the final.

Across this season, Leeds have managed some of the best attendances in the Championship, but how do their turnouts compare to teams in other divisions? Here we have put together an attendance table including the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two to see how all of the EFL and Premier League attendances compare.