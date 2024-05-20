Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke’s side prepare for the Championship play-off final.

Leeds United could be a Premier League team in less than a week’s time with their decisive Championship play-off final clash against Southampton just days away. Daniel Farke’s side head to Wembley on Sunday with confidence and optimism flowing again, following Thursday’s 4-0 semi-final second-leg thumping of Norwich City.

Only one can join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in reaching the top-flight, with the loser consigned to another year of second-tier football. Regardless of what league Leeds end up in, it’s set to be another busy summer of investment and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Summerville ‘expectation’

Crysencio Summerville is expected to receive an approach from a top club as speculation over the winger’s future intensifies. Fabrizio Romano reports that interest from Premier League clubs is in the early stages but will likely progress going into the summer transfer window.

“Staying with Chelsea, they’re one of the names being linked with Leeds United’s talented young winger Crysencio Summerville,” Romano told his Daily Briefing. “The race is open, but with nothing close or imminent right now. There are really many clubs tracking him – I already reported about Liverpool last month, and for sure, Summerville is expected to get a top club chance in the summer, but again, nothing is close now.”

Summerville netted his 21st goal of the season to make it 4-0 against Norwich on Thursday, and promotion to the Premier League would greatly increase the chances of Leeds keeping the Dutchman. Previous reports have also suggested the 22-year-old would not force his way out of Elland Road even if Leeds lose on Sunday.

Rodon future

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to sell Joe Rodon as part of a squad clearout this summer. Paul O’Keefe reports that Rodon is among 12 squad players who could feasibly be moved on as manager Ange Postecoglou rebuilds for next season.

Rodon has been immense since joining Leeds on loan last summer, with only three players - Ethan Ampadu, Illan Meslier and Georginio Rutter - racking up more Championship minutes. Tottenham were open to selling the Welsh international at the time but were unable to find a buyer who could meet their valuation, believed to have been around £15m.