Leeds United enjoyed a busier summer than most in the transfer market.

The Whites made a number additions to their first team squad, and have already seen positive signs from the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign.

But while Jesse Marsch will no doubt be pleased with the business that his side was able to wrap up before the deadline passed, the American coach will also be fully aware of the potential for further recruitment that the January transfer window could offer his side.

With that in mind, check out the latest Leeds United transfer speculation below...

Parisi opens up on future

Reported Leeds United target Fabiano Parisi has claimed that he is “not thinking” of making a January exit from Empoli - despite the claims of his agent.

The full-back’s representative, Mario Giuffredi, recently suggested to Tuttomercatoweb that his client could be in line for a move in the coming months.

He said: “I consider him a great team player. He can be the transfer man for January or for [next] summer.

“He’s [a player] of the highest standards. He can aspire to important goals. We had many clubs [showing an interest]; from Atalanta to Torino to Fiorentina, Leeds and Nice.

“In agreement with Empoli, we decided to wait.”

For his part, however, Parisi has sought to quell mounting speculation over his future.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender said: “It must be the year of confirmation.

“Fortunately, I was able to carry out all the (pre-season) preparations without incident, unlike the two previous seasons.

“I am not thinking of the transfer market, but of playing well at Empoli. It is the ideal club for young people. They allow you to grow without pressure and allow you to make mistakes.

“The other big goal is to join the national team. I hope [Italy coach Roberto] Mancini will give me a look.”

Whelan hails Gnonto

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that Elland Road new boy Wilfried Gnonto could prove to the be the “bargain of the season”.

The Italy international arrived in England in a deadline day from FC Zurich for a reported fee of around £4 million.

And Whelan has claimed that the teenager’s lofty potential could make him one of the shrewdest acquisitions of the summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The fact that he’s a full Italy international just shows how highly he’s rated.

“Leeds United went in for him, he’s 18 years old – it seems like he could be a real bargain, perhaps even the bargain of the season.

“From what people are saying on the training ground, he’s very bright, lively, strong, quick.