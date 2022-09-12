Leeds’ Premier League fixture with Manchester United this Sunday has been called off, leaving the Whites with an unprecedented 29-day break between first-team games.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, matches throughout the United Kingdom were postponed as a mark of respect, including Monday, September 12th’s home game against Nottingham Forest.

Football is preparing to return to normality with fixtures in the Football League set to take place in midweek and at the weekend, however there are doubts over selected fixtures due to logistical and safety concerns.

Leeds United's visit to Old Trafford this weekend has been postponed (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Preparations are underway for the late monarch’s funeral, to be staged on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, which will require a sizeable police presence as various heads of state and Royal figures pay their respects.

As a result, one of the largest security presences in recent British history is being assembled in the capital this coming weekend.

Specialist officers from across the country will be seconded to Westminster, including those from Greater Manchester Police, leaving the local constabulary understaffed for a fixture the magnitude of Manchester United versus Leeds.

Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion’s home game with Crystal Palace are also postponed, while the seven remaining fixtures have been given the green light to go ahead.

The Whites’ game is one of the first to fall victim to a further postponement, after Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven scheduled this Thursday was called off due to a lack of available officers to police a 60,000-seater venue.

Old Trafford’s capacity is a likely factor in Greater Manchester Police's decision to request a postponement as thousands of supporters belonging to both teams are expected to descend upon the city, transiting through busy transport hubs.

Last season, five arrests were made for public order offences when Leeds visited the Red Devils last season with footage emerging on social media of clashes between fans in Manchester city centre.

It is unclear when this fixture will be rearranged but as it stands, Leeds' next Premier League outing will take place on October 2, 2022, over four weeks on from the 5-2 defeat to Brentford.

A statement released by the Premier League read: “Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.